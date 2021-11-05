The Impact of the Pandemic and Women

Episode one, series three of on your radar: Women and the Impact of COVID-19 is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on thousands of women whose lives were dramatically altered as they may have had to leave their jobs to care for children or their distanced learning. Tune in while a division of Rosecrance Co-Director of Connections Counseling Krystle Haviland and the Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi, LCSW, CADC a join WGN’s John Williams to talk about how statistically speaking, many woman were forced to leave the workforce during the pandemic and professionally may have had to sacrifice their career for their families.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.