The Epidemic within the Pandemic: What teens are going through

Episode one of on your radar: Teens in Crisis is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we focus on youth and their pandemic related recovery. Tune in while the Rosecrance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Wright and the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Adolescent Services Jason Relle, LCPC join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the unique challenges teens and their behavioral health have faced during the pandemic, how teens are coping (both positively and negatively), long term implications and more.

