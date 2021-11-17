The challenge and stigma of women getting help

Episode two, series three of on your radar: Women and the Impact of COVID-19 is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on thousands of women whose lives were dramatically altered as they may have had to leave their jobs to care for children or their distanced learning. Tune in while the Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi, LCSW, CADC and Rosecrance Jackson Centers Vice President of Clinical Services’ Brenda Iliff join WGN’s John Williams to talk about how women are often the caretakers, not the cared for, how they are usually seen as the stable force within a family unit, not part of the problems and how a woman that is the one running the household and family unit can seek help.

