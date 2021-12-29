School faculty and staff: Anxiety and coping with stressors

Pictured L-R: John Williams, the Assistant Director of Special Education at New Lenox School District Marie Goulet and Rosecrance’s Director of Chicagoland Services Matt Quinn

Episode one, series four of on your radar: Frontline Workers and the Impact of COVID-19 is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore how frontline workers have been affected by COVID-19, and the impact it’s had on their behavioral health as many went to work each day despite the pandemic. Tune in while Rosecrance’s Director of Chicagoland Services Matt Quinn and the Assistant Director of Special Education at New Lenox School District Marie Goulet join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the stress from moving from in-person teaching to online, getting students engaged in an entirely new platform, the challenges of students no showing up to online learning and how to handle the situation.

