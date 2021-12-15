Police and First Responders: Working under extreme stresses during the pandemic and societal unrest

Episode Two, series four of on your radar: Frontline Workers and the Impact of COVID-19 is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore how frontline workers have been affected by COVID-19, and the impact it’s had on their behavioral health as many went to work each day despite the pandemic. Tune in while the Medical Director of Rosecrance’s Harrison Campus, Dr. Ray Garcia and the Director of Rosecrances’ Florian Program Dan DeGryse join WGN’s John Williams to share some perspective on how police and first responders may have felt that going to work was like going into a warzone of sorts and how the pandemic has increased PTSD among police and first responders and how someone can go home to their families and be ‘normal’ following a day immersed in such extraordinary circumstances.

