Older Adults: Coping with Loss and Loneliness from the Pandemic

on your radar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, an elderly couple walks down a hall of a nursing home in Easton, Pa. Research released on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 shows fatal falls have nearly tripled in older Americans in recent years, rising to more than 25,000 deaths yearly. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Episode three, series five of on your radar: The New Normal  is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore the impact for both the past and present that the pandemic has had on adults and their everyday lives. How have things changed, and how are some of the changes affecting adults as we look to settle back into our everyday lives and this new normal that we are looking to find. Tune in while Rosecrance’s Regional Vice President of Operations, Craig Stallings and the Vice President of Clinical Services at Rosecrance Jackson Centers, Brenda Iliff join WGN’s John Williams to discuss that people who are 65 and older account for only 16% of the US population and how 80% of all COVID-19 related deaths were among people 65 and older and what type of mental toll this could take on the older population. Then, the discussion transitions into a conversation about what loved ones can do to help family members or friends experiencing loss and depression and how friends and family can identify an older loved one in need of help.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

on your radar
onyourradar

A series of frank discussions with Rosecrance experts moderated by John Williams. Content intended to inform and alert listeners to behaviors that can impact susceptibility to substance abuse.

Popular