Normal adolescent behavior vs. problematic behavior

Episode two, series two of on your radar: Back to School in the New Normal is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore fear, anxieties, and concerns for educators, students, and parents alike as the school year begins following a year of hybrid schedules and distanced learning. Tune in while the Rosecrance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Wright and the Medical Director of Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus Dr. Adrienne Adams join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the educational and behavioral challenges teens face as they return to school, how one can identify a teen in need of help versus a teen that is just having a hard time, being able to identify normal adolescent behavior, and more.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.