In this episode, we’ll talk about how to help kids who are struggling, what types of coping skills work, and why resiliency is possible – and important. Tune in while T.D. Hostikka, Director of Residential Services for Rosecrance Jackson Centers, and Teisha Hoppe, Therapist at Aspen Counseling, join WGN’s John Williams to discuss where can parents and families can start to help their kids, what strategies work, what coping skills are most successful and how one can help kids be more resilient.

