Long term behavioral health implications – Teen depression and anxiety

on your radar

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured (in no particular order): John Williams, Sandra Knezevic and Carlene Cardosi

Episode three of on your radar: Teens in Crisis is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we focus on youth and their pandemic related recovery. Tune in while the Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi, LCSW, CADC and the Rosecrance Unit Coordinator Sanda Knezevic, CADC join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the correlation between mental health and substance abuse among teens and young adults and how Rosecrance can help.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

on your radar
onyourradar

A series of frank discussions with Rosecrance experts moderated by John Williams. The purpose of this podcast is to inform and alert parents to behaviors that can impact teen susceptibility to substance abuse.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular