Long term behavioral health implications – Teen depression and anxiety

Episode three of on your radar: Teens in Crisis is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we focus on youth and their pandemic related recovery. Tune in while the Rosecrance Regional President Carlene Cardosi, LCSW, CADC and the Rosecrance Unit Coordinator Sanda Knezevic, CADC join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the correlation between mental health and substance abuse among teens and young adults and how Rosecrance can help.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.