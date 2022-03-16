Episode four, series five of on your radar: The New Normal is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore the impact for both the past and present that the pandemic has had on adults and their everyday lives. How have things changed, and how are some of the changes affecting adults as we look to settle back into our everyday lives and this new normal that we are looking to find. Tune in while the Medical Director of Rosecrance’s Harrison Campus, Dr. Ray Garcia join WGN’s John Williams to discuss why is it important to talk openly about the issues people are facing because of the pandemic, some ways that people can best approach change; what are some different tools that can be used to help in times of uncertainty, and what are some ways we can help loved ones identify when they need to get help?

