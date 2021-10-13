How to set boundaries and promote resiliency for a teenager refusing to engage

Episode three, series two of on your radar: Back to School in the New Normal is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore fear, anxieties, and concerns for educators, students, and parents alike as the school year begins following a year of hybrid schedules and distanced learning. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Adolescent Services Jason Relle, LCPC and the Rosecrance’s Unit Coordinator for Residential Services John Tumino join WGN’s John Williams to talk social emotional learning, what it is and how it can help a teen that is refusing to engage. Jason and John also share some good first steps parents can take for setting boundaries and creating structure for their teen and what to do if the boundary setting strategy it isn’t working.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.