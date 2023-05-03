In this episode, we discuss the process and outcome of successfully adapting to challenging life experiences, especially through mental, emotional, and behavioral flexibility and adjustment to external and internal demands. Tune in while the Supervisor of Outpatient Services for Rosecrance (McHenry County), Heather Fisher and Therapist at Rosecrance River North, Carly Novoselski join WGN’s John Williams to talk about resilience as a whole, what contributes to resilience and how we become more resilient.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.

This podcast is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance.