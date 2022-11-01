Episode two, series seven of on your radar: Mental Health is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series, we differentiate between mental health and mental illness. Tune in while Rosecrance’s Chief of Clinical Excellence and Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Thomas Wright joins WGN’s John Williams to discuss how the stigma surrounding mental health and mental illness has changed over the years, how one can combat resistance when confronting both mental health and illness, the realities surrounding mental illness that are often most misunderstood and more.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.