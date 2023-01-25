In this episode, we talk about how some kids, but not all, cope with mental illness by using drugs and alcohol, which worsens symptoms and can lead to longer-term substance use. Tune in while Joe Kreul, the Rosecrance Vice President of Child and Adolescent Services, and LaShonda Walker, Assistant Administrator of the Rosecrance Harrison Campus, join WGN’s John Williams to discuss what typically comes first for kids – the mental health issues or the substance use.

