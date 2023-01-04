The past few years have been especially tough on kids: The COVID-19 pandemic caused isolation with closed in-person schooling and remote learning, actual missed milestones like in-person proms and graduations, lack of social connection, and increases in anxiety and depression. But was there already a youth mental health crisis brewing before COVID hit?

In this episode, we discuss how kids are doing this year. Tune in while Lisa Thompson, a Rosecrance community-based mental health clinician and Sheila Blanchfield, Counseling Department Chair at Loyola Academy join WGN’s John Williams to share real stories of what they’re seeing in schools and with kids and families without revealing names and respecting privacy.

