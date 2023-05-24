In this episode, what a healthy society looks like. Tune in while the Rosecrance therapeutic recreation coordinator Abby Nelson and the Regional Director of Rosecrance in Chicagoland Matt Quinn join WGN’s John Williams to talk about Therapeutic recreation, how the challenges we’re facing today affect us, and how we foster change, how th power of one can become the power of many and how we and a whole can promote a healthier society.

