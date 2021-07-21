Healthy family systems for the whole family

This final episode of on your radar: Teens in Crisis is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we focus on youth and their pandemic related recovery. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Adolescent Services Jason Relle, LCPC and the Rosecrance Outreach Counselor, Sandra Reily join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the idea of parental recovery, and how they support parents whose teen is struggling with mental health or substance use disorders.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.