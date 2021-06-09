Current clinical intervention methods

Episode one of on your radar: Teens in Crisis is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we focus on youth and their pandemic related recovery. Tune in while a division of Rosecrance Co-Director of Connections Counseling Krystle Haviland and the Rosecrance Clinical Coordinator Neeva Sandhu, LCPC, CRADC join WGN’s John Williams to talk about how Rosecrance never closed during the pandemic, how telehealth is being utilized, what advice they have for counselors, teachers and other professionals who might be listening, and more.

