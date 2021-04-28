Coping with the return to school/normalcy

Episode two of on your radar: Teens in Crisis is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we focus on youth and their pandemic related recovery. Tune in while the Rosecrance Director of Outreach Mary Egan, CADC and the Substance Abuse Professional Counselor at Sandburg and Stagg High Schools Jessica Kaffel join WGN’s John Williams to talk about the unique challenges teens and their behavioral health have faced during the pandemic, what emotions kids are experiencing returning back to school and normalcy, indications that substance use has either increased or decreased during the pandemic and more.

