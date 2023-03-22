In this episode, we’ll talk about burnout – Why we’re feeling more tired and mentally exhausted, how this affects work and home life, and how to tell the difference between a few bad days and bigger issues. Tune in while Greg Tierney, Rosecrance Inc. Vice President of Clinical Operations and therapist at Rosecrance River North, Patirck Miranda join WGN’s John Williams to talk about burnout and how to identify it in yourself or in a co-worker.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.

This podcast is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance.