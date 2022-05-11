Episode three, series six of on your radar: Living in Recovery is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore what life is life during recovery and how to stay on the straightened arrow. Tune in while Rosecrance’s Community Relations Coordinator Tom Farley joins WGN’s John Williams to share his living in recovery success story and to share the tribulations his brother, Chris Farley, went through with his opioid addiction. Listen in while Tom and John also discuss the difference between long-term recovery and early recovery and what life can be like when addiction is no longer your complete identity.

