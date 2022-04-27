Episode two, series six of on your radar: Living in Recovery is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series, we explore what life is life during recovery and how to stay on the straight and narrow. Tune in while Rosecrance’s Director of Alumni Relations Colleen Fry and Paul Gilmet who is the Director of Access at Rosecrance’s Lakeview Campus join WGN’s John Williams to discuss the “shame” and stigma associated with living a life in recovery.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.