Back in Class: Challenges for kids back in the school system

Episode one, series two of on your radar: Back to School in the New Normal is brought to you by WGN Radio and the doctors and clinical staff over at Rosecrance. In this series we explore fear, anxieties, and concerns for educators, students, and parents alike as the school year begins following a year of hybrid schedules and distanced learning. Tune in while the Rosecrance Clinical Director of Adolescent Services Jason Relle, LCPC and the Rosecrance’s Unit Coordinator for Residential Services John Tumino join WGN’s John Williams to talk about kids returning back to school in general, the behavioral impact of returning to school after a year of being largely isolated, the possibility for underperformance in schools and depression amongst teens this past year with remote learning and more.

With over 60 locations thought out Chicagoland, Northern and Central Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa help is just a click or call away. Go to rosecrance.org or call 866-830-8729 for more guidance and information. Rosecrance. Life’s waiting.