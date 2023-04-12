In this episode, we’ll dive deeper into the mental health challenges that first responders are facing, including recent losses faced by our own Chicago Police Department. This conversation will include discussion about suicide, for anyone who is uncomfortable with or triggered by that topic. Tune in while the Director of Rosecrances’ Florian Program Dan DeGryse, Director of the Chicago Police Department Professional Counseling Division and Employee Assistance Program Dr. Robert Sobo and Officer with the Chicago Poliuce Department Joseph Riley join WGN’s John Williams to talk about suicides reported within the CPD this year, whether or not first responders carry a higher risk for mental illness and suicide, and how to identify the warning signs.

