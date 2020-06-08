Tim Scheer and the Shake N Bake BBQ Team Hit The Road Hot N Fast

Pit-master for Shake N Bake BBQ, Tim Scheer joins Dane Neal live while “On The Road” to the BBQ FITE Klub. On board with Tim is the “Best Team in America” with the whole family along to support during Tuesdays competition. Hear as Tim shares time off during the pandemic, the latest with Gateway Drums and Blues Hog as well as the new BBQ League. Listen as Tim talks about competition, coming together with friends and the future as BBQ becomes a worldwide phenomenon.

See Shake N Bake and the other amazing teams and Judges coming up at BBQ FITE Klub by clicking here!