Some of the World’s Best Bring Wresting BACK with Rumble on the Rooftop!

Olympic hopefuls, multiple NCAA Champions and the best wrestlers in the nation were all sidelined like so many other sports with the COVID-19 pandemic. Wrestling’s “biggest fan” Danny Olzsta joins Dane Neal to fill us in on this epic event bringing the best to this event and helping to bring wrestling back for its teams, coaches and fans. Listen as Danny fills us in on this unprecedented line up, dream matches and some of the sports biggest stars hitting the mat on Jun 28th at 6pm. Here as Danny shares how to see this 1st ever event and support wrestling’s Regional Training Centers and local causes like “Beat The Streets” that helps youth get on the matt in Chicago. For more information on Matches, Coaces and causes and to see all the action click HERE!
Dane Neal