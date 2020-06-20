Ron Kardel Talks “Turkey Lovers Day” Farming and Fathers Day!

Chairman of the National Turkey Federation and 6th generation Farmer, Ron Kardel joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Ron fills us in on how farmers and the Federation are working to share the great ways people can enjoy Turkey year round, on the grill and in so many ways. Listen as Ron talks about “Turkey Smoke” and the cool connections in the BBQ World and taking Turkey across the country to competitions nationwide with KCBS. Ron shares his favorite recipes and Father’s day Turkey tips to make this weekend and all summer long!

For more information on the latest with Turkey trends and the great farmers, producers, Chefs and Pit-masters taking Turkey to the top of today’s menu’s and meals… check out www.eatturkey.org.

