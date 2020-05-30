Ray Lampe “Dr. BBQ” Talks Turkey Smoke, Summer in St. Pete’s and and Dizzy Pig!

BBQ Hall of Famer Ray Lampe “Dr. BBQ” joins Dane Neal live to help kick off summer with fresh flavors and the trends in seasonings with friends from Dizzy Pig. Hear as Ray shares “Turkey Smoke” and new recipes, virtual KCBS contests and more. Listen as Ray fills us in on the fun of being a filmmaker as well as food star with his Backyard studio backdrop for new videos on social media.

Follow Ray on Twitter @DrBBQ and see him at his homebase headquarters Dr. BBQ’s the restaurant in St Petersburg Florida.

And for the global groundbreaking event BBQ FITE Klub coming up on June 8th click HERE to check it out!