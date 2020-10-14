Raising Awareness for Autism Through Racing…”NASCAR Sammy” Takes us on His Positivity Tour!

Nascar Superfan Sammy Wilson and his Mom Jennifer join Dane Neal to talk about his 7 track Positivity tour. Hear as Sammy shares his love for Nascar, his favorite driver Kyle Busch and how it all started at Chicagoland Speedway. Listen as Sammy fills us in on the 7 track so far and excitement to visit the Speedway in Joliet and then head to Road America in Wisconsin. Jennifer joins the conversation to share the challenges as a parent, the family positives and experiences through racing, including great support from Toyota & Camping World and inspiration through the love that racing and the Nascar community have given back.

Follow Sammy during the Positivity Tour on Twitter @NascarSammy and for more information on his efforts and how to get in on all the action check out https://nascarsammy.com.

NASCAR Sammy

