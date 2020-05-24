Mark Miles Shares Magic in the Making of the 2020 Indy 500 Experience!

Penske Entertainment CEO, Mark Miles joins Dane Neal “On The Road” to preview the action in store for viewers of this years “Virtual” Indy 500 weekend. Hear as Mark shares all the work and incredible elements built into bringing the music, traditions, recognition for racing, veterans and our front line heroes during this years Indy 500 Festivities. For more information on schedules for the 500 and future events with IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway check out www.IMS.com and www.IndyCar.com.
Dane Neal