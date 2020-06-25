Jordan Oliver Brings Big Picture Perspective to Rumble on The Rooftop and Wrestling’s Future.

Team USA member, four time All American and two time National Champion Jordan Oliver joins Dane “On The Road” to preview Rumble on The Rooftop coming to Chicago. “This is the start of something HUGE,” said Jordan when describing the event, the precedent it’s setting in the sport, and of course his groundbreaking match with three time NCAA Champion Jason Nolf.

Hear as Jordan shares the current challenges of wrestlers set to compete in nationals or the Olympics, all postponed or canceled and the career shattering impact it can have. Listen as Jordan helps set the stage for Rumble on the Rooftop, the level of talent in one place, on one night and for great causes including Beat The Streets Chicago. Jordan also fills us in on the importance of Rumble on the Rooftop…not only an amazing can’t miss night of world class match ups, but to set the stage for what could be the brightest possible future for wresting, its stars, personalities and passionate fans.

