Jerry James Stone Shares Home Made Meals for the Masses

Internet Chef, Author and YouTube Star Jerry James Stone joins Dane Neal live from his California quarantine. Hear as Jerry talks about the situation so far in California and around the country, as well as all the ways what he’s been doing all along is now in high demand. With America at home and making meals Jerry is helping with great recipes, suggestions, tips and videos to get people through in healthy, tasty ways during these traumatic times. Listen as Jerry fills us in on cool new comic book stuff coming up post pandemic with important lessons for kids on food and the world around it.

For more information, recipes and his renowned videos, go to www.jerryjamesstone.com