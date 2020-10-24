Jeri Bingham Gives Voice to Great Introverts with “HushLoudly”

One of the leading voices in the introvert community today, Jeri Bingham joins Dane Neal to talk about her award winning podcast “HushLoudly” and sharing great introverted leaders and personalities with the world. Hear as Jeri fills us in on some of the misconceptions around Introverts, her story in life and career and how some of the most successful people in business and entertainment are really introverts. hear Jeri and HushLoudly on WGN Plus and be sure to check out episodes, events and more at www.HushLoudly.com
Dane Neal