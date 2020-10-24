IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe heading into series finale in St Petersburg…shares performance, podcast and being his best

On the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IndyCar Star James Hinchcliffe

Nationally known dancer, race car driver and the Mayor of HinchTown, (Honorable) James Hinchcliffe joins Dane Neal On The Road. Hear how Hinch is ready for racing’s final stop in 2020 and how this year has been so far through the pandemic. James talks about his celebrated “Off Track with Hinch and Rossi” podcast he hosts with fellow driver Alexander Rossi and how while they have fun, it also gives fans a closer view into the real lives and personalities of drivers. Listen as James shares his feedback on the B1 performance patch and how it helps him be his best in the car during every race. Follow James’ adventures at https://shop.hinchtown.com/ And on social platforms @Hinchtown

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular