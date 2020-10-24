IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe heading into series finale in St Petersburg…shares performance, podcast and being his best

IndyCar Series Champ, and Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud joins Dane Neal On The Road. Hear how 2020 has been challenging for everyone including driver as we head into the final weekend. Listen as Simon shares his favorite foods and restaurant city on the circuit and wanting to get back to being able to enjoy the food spots around the country in 2021. Simon fills us in on what he is having at home including his famous family favorite "tomates farcies" and the incredible cheesy awesomeness that is raclette. We also check in with maybe the biggest celebrity in the Pagenaud family, Norman the Jack Russell who has been taking good care of his parents throughout the pandemic. See Simon this Sunday in St Petersburg racing for Team Penske and for more information be sure to check out simon-pagenaud.racing.