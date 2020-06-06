Live Now
Coronavirus House Calls
Listen Now
Eye on Travel with Peter Greenberg

Driver Conor Daly knows Texas will be a tough test as initial IndyCar track tonight

On the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IndyCar Driver Conor Daly

IndyCar driver Conor Daly joins Dane Neal to preview the new season and start for racing. Hear as Conor shares the physical and mental prep needed and the “race fit” goal for drivers to be at their best. Conor shared his thoughts, concerns and excitement for this race, with little practice, rookies with no experience yet or time on ovals, and hitting maybe the toughest track on the circuit right out of the gate. See Conor Saturday NIGHT in the prime time race live from Texas Motor Speedway on NBC.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

White Sox

More White Sox

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Masters Report

More Masters Report

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Hear some of your favorite personalities from all walks of public and popular life share the latest projects, behind the scenes stories and fun with family and fans. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular