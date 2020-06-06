Driver Conor Daly knows Texas will be a tough test as initial IndyCar track tonight

IndyCar driver Conor Daly joins Dane Neal to preview the new season and start for racing. Hear as Conor shares the physical and mental prep needed and the “race fit” goal for drivers to be at their best. Conor shared his thoughts, concerns and excitement for this race, with little practice, rookies with no experience yet or time on ovals, and hitting maybe the toughest track on the circuit right out of the gate. See Conor Saturday NIGHT in the prime time race live from Texas Motor Speedway on NBC.
Dane Neal