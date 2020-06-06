Driver Conor Daly knows Texas will be a tough test as initial IndyCar track tonight

Pit-master and World Champion from Old Virginia Smoke, Luke Darnell joins Dane Neal to talk great food, good causes and love for competition. Hear as Luke shares the Virginia BBQ scene and the history as a state leading the way in Smoke since the 1500's. Listen as Luke fills us in on the excitement building for BBQ FITE Klub and the groundbreaking global broadcast coming up with 6 of the best in BBQ.

For more information on Luke and the OVS team go to oldvirginiasmoke.com.