Donald Davidson and IMS Share Indy 500 History & May Magic by Decade During Delay!

Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian Donald Davidson joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Donald fills us in on the storied Speedway though the years including history making connections to out own WGN radio…AND the iconic sports moments taking place each May during the Indy 500. Donald paints the picture of importance of the Brickyard for drivers, fans and visitors from around the world including its biggest stars. Listen as Donald tells us how each decade of IMS action is being featured at http://archive.ims.com/p/1 and ways fans can see the sights of the Speedway and hear the sounds of “Digital Donald” while we wait for the August running of the World’s favorite race. For more information on all things Indy, including schedules and tickets go to www.ims.com
