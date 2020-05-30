Chris Lilly Kicks off Summer Smoking Season in the Back Yard and at Big Bob Gibson’s!

Multi-time World Champion Pitmaster and BBQ Hall of Famer Chris Lilly Joins Dane Neal during Memorial Day weekend. Hear as Chris fills us in on all the action happening in the down time during the pandemic and the excitement for things to come soon this summer. Listen as Chris shares new ways people are getting and enjoying Big Bob Gibson’s BBQ in Decatur Alabama and his time at home developing recipes and cooking with family.

For more information on Chris Lilly and his family’s great BBQ go to BigBobGibsons.com.

And for the global groundbreaking event BBQ FITE Klub coming up on June 8th click HERE to check it out!