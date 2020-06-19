Chef Michael Ollier brings BEEF for summer grilling and great support for Operation BBQ Relief!

Senior Corporate Chef for Certified Angus Beef, Michael Ollier joins Dane to get us ready for summer smoking and grilling. Hear as Michael shares the many roles of Certified Angus Beef with top chefs, ranchers restaurants and consumers…keeping us educated on cuts, cooking and ways to prepare and enjoy some of the country’s best beef.

Listen in as Michael and Dane talk about campaigns, programs and support for the important work of Operation BBQ Relief and ways Certified Angus Beef is raising awareness and funds through their Facebook page and how they are joining forces with BBQ FITE Klub to maximize support for OBR!

For more information on Certified Angus Beef plus recipes, inspiration and locations check out certifiedangusbeef.com.

AND to SEE the exclusive, behind the scenes coverage of BBQ FITE Klub and support Operation BBQ Relief through Certified Angus Beef, click HERE.

Operation BBQ Relief

Senior Corporate Chef for Certified Angus Beef, Michael Ollier