Cesar Millan and HALO Founders Have the FUTURE for DOGS Coming in New Collar!

HALO co-founders, Ken and Michael Ehrman join Dane Neal on the road. Hear as the brothers share the heart breaking inspiration for HALO, and the work put into the goal of improving existing systems and technologies to keep more Dogs safe and secure. Listen as Ken and Michael fill us in on HALO, how it works and what it can do, bringing mobile pet fencing anywhere you go, along with training through the app and all delivered by the groundbreaking collar. The brothers talk about being partners and working with acclaimed Dog trainer and TV personality Cesar Millan to create the collar, develop the training and virtually giving pet parents the ability to “speak dog”.

From the ability to take an “invisible fence” with you wherever you go…to always knowing your dogs location with GPS, AND having some of the best trainers in the Dog world, including the one and only Cesar Millan available to help teach and train, HALO has it all…The “dog collar” is getting an amazing upgrade and for more information on features and future options, be sure to check out https://www.halocollar.com