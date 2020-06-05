Bill Gillespie and Smokin’ Hoggz are Bringing Boston Swagger to BBQ FITE Klub!

The guy who has won just about all there is in competition BBQ joins Dane to share the Smokey D's philosophy of fun. Hear as Darren Warth talk about how his success on the circuit led to restaurants and that consistency for customers is the same goal that gets Grand Championships. Listen as Darren fills us in on "Pinky Swear" and the important cause behind the story of how it all started. BBQ is family and Darren makes it clear as much as there is love for his fellow Pit-masters at BBQ FITE Klub coming up...he will be dispensing some "tough love" during the competition.

For more information on Darren, Smokey D's BBQ and more go to smokeydsbbq.com and to learn about and support Pinky Swear and their important work, Check out pinkyswear.org.