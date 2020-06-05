Bill Gillespie and Smokin’ Hoggz are Bringing Boston Swagger to BBQ FITE Klub!

Winner of “The Jack” , The American Royal and many more, Pit-master Bill Gillespie joins Dane to talk about his career, the barbecue scene in Massachusetts and excitement building for BBQ FITE Klub. Hear as Bill shares his team’s start in competition, his best selling books, thoughts on Weber and the work it takes to make a Championship career.
For more information on Bill, the team and his signature sauces and rubs go to smokinhoggzbbq.com. And SEE Bill live on BBQ FITE Klub Monday night for the Free Round table preview and TUESDAY for the Main Event at BBQ FITE Klub here!