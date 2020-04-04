Listen Now
Amy Mills and 17th St. Share Hope for Restaurants, Help for Recovery and the BBQ Backbone of America

Amy Mills

Amy Mills of the legendary 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro Illinois joins Dane Neal to share the tough times now and ahead for our friends and families in the food world. Hear about the unique challenges facing restaurants and workers in smaller communities and possible ways people and government can support to get us through. Listen as Amy fills us in on some positive and exciting things planned for after the crisis including a new BBQ sauce factory for 17th St…with opportunities to create and support products from other great chefs, pit-master and restaurants as well.

Check out all the latest at 17bbq.com AND get in on some delicious social distancing with some of the best BBQ by mail.

