Bethany McAllister of 913 BBQ joins Dane Neal to talk about excitement around the BBQ FITE Klub coming up and the amazing group of teams assembled to cool, entertain and raise awareness for great causes. Hear her story of being a just fan of BBQ, helping friends at a competition and then taking her own team all the way to the top with a World Champion win at the American Royal!

