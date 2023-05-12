Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Secretary of Transportation, talks to WGN Radio’s Dave Plier about new proposed travel rules to hold airlines accountable for delays and cancelations. Pete also talks about the importance of AM radio in cars, as a reliable source of information and one of the primary tools federal, state and local governments use to communicate with the public about weather-related emergencies. With its unique ability to reach a wide geographic area, AM broadcasting offers many Americans struggling with poor, or non-existent, cellular and broadband coverage a chance to stay connected. The car is often the only source of power and news for many in times of emergency. More than 47 million Americans tune into nearly 4,500 local AM radio stations across the country.

