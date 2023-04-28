Fellow board member (and WGN Radio regular) Andrea Darlas joins Dave Plier, WGN Radio host and Chair of the MBC Board, to talk about the museum space and building being sold to developers and what’s ahead for the broadcast museum! The museum is exploring a new space, pop-up experiences and new online exhibits. Dave and Andrea also talk about the museum’s LIVE auction, launching Tuesday May 2nd for two weeks, to celebrate the museum’s 40th year! The auctions will include experiences with Stephen Colbert, Henry Winkler, Bob Newhart, Drew Barrymore, Kelly Ripa, Jim Rome and many others, plus plenty of local fun including meet & greet’s with the WGN Morning News team, Bob Sirott will take you to his favorite hot dog stand, join John Williams in studio for Speed Jokes, take an architectural boat tour with Lisa Dent, co-host with John Records Landecker and more! For more, visit museum.tv. On May 2nd, check out the auction at charitybuzz.com/mbc!

