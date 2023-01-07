Dave Plier hosts ‘On the Map’, your weekly showcase of local, regional, national and international tourism. On this premiere episode, we explore a city along the Fox River… Geneva, IL., just 36 miles from downtown Chicago. Laura Rush from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and Lisa Van Bortel of The Herrington Inn & Spa talk to Dave about Restaurant Week (Monday January 23rd through Sunday January 29th), the Geneva Wedding Walk on Sunday, February 26th, the shopping, the dining and much more. Guido Nardini from Club Lago shares his restaurant’s family history on their 70th anniversary.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction