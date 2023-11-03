WGN Radio’s Jon Hansen fills in for Dave Plier and welcomes Sonya Nash, Executive Director of the Shipshewana Visitors Center, to talk about the Shipshewana Amish Country Winter Experience, the lighting of Shipshewana, light parade, and so much more! See the full list of special events at Visitshipshewana.org, and don’t forget you can enter to win a weekend getaway to Shipshewana compliments of LaGrange County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau!
On the Map: Visit Shipshewana at the heart of Amish Country
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
On the Map
