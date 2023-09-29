WGN Radio’s Dave Plier explores the fall color of Bennington, Vermont with Jeanne Mintrone, Executive Director of BetterBennington.com; and Stowe, Vermont, the home of the Trapp Family Lodge with Carrie Simmons, Executive Director of gostowe.com.
On the Map: The Unbe-LEAF-able Fall Colors of Bennington and Stowe Vermont
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
On the Map
Fridays 6-7pm
“On the Map” is a weekly travel-focused program showcasing regional, national and international tourism. Click for more.