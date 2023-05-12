WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes Jayne Rose, VP of Marketing for Blackhawk Waterways Convention & Visitors Bureau, about the region filled with opportunities for wildlife viewing, hiking, biking, boating and fishing, shopping and antiquing or just sitting in an old-growth forest and reading a book, visitnorthwestillinois.com. Dave also talks about summer events with Melinda Jones, Executive Director of the Rock Falls Tourism Office, James Bratta, owner of cSavanna Adventures, Matt Lenox, Marketing Director for Dixon Chamber/Main Street and Mayor Ken Williams of the city of Oregon.

