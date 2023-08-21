WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Craig Klatzco of Novelty Golf in Lincolnwood about his iconic miniature golf course and The Bunny Hutch, inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame this week. Noveltygolf.com
Novelty Golf. (Dave Plier/WGN Radio)
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
Novelty Golf. (Dave Plier/WGN Radio)
by: Ben Anderson
Posted:
Updated:
WGN Radio’s Dave Plier talks to Craig Klatzco of Novelty Golf in Lincolnwood about his iconic miniature golf course and The Bunny Hutch, inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame this week. Noveltygolf.com
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
On the Map
Fridays 6-7pm
“On the Map” is a weekly travel-focused program showcasing regional, national and international tourism. Click for more.