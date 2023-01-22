Dave Plier hosts ‘On the Map’, your weekly showcase of local, regional, national and international tourism. On this episode, we explore Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. Stephanie Klett, President and CEO of VISIT Lake Geneva joins Dave to talk about Lake Geneva’s Winterfest, Ice Castles, Igloo and Snow Globe, dining, outdoor adventures and more! Arney Silvestri, proprietor of The French Country Inn, The Getaway Restaurant on Lake Como and century-old Mars Resort joins Dave to talk about the history of his historic Inn, Mars Resort on it’s 100th anniversary and new dining destination The Getaway.

